Hair loss treatment: Two hair loss treatments ‘proven in clinical trials'

A retrospective assessment was done in 50 male patients aged 20 to 40 years with AGA.
All the patients had been initially treated with topical minoxidil and oral finasteride for a period of two years, after which the oral finasteride was replaced with topical minoxidil fortified with finasteride.
Five of 50 patients had discontinued the treatment for a period of eight to 12 months and were then resumed with only topical minoxidil fortified with finasteride.
What did the researchers find out?
Of the 45 patients who underwent a continuous treatment for AGA, 84.44 percent maintained a good hair density with topical minoxidil-finasteride combination.
Of the five patients who discontinued oral finasteride for eight to 12 months, four demonstrated good improvement in hair density when treatment was resumed with topical minoxidil-finasteride combination.
Precautions
Oral finasteride is associated with side effects such as decreased libido and sexual dysfunction.
Other treatments for hair loss include:
- Steroid injection – Injections given into bald patches
- Steroid creams – Cream applied to bald patches
- Immunotherapy – Chemical applied to bald patches
- Light treatment – Shining ultraviolet light on bald patches
- Tattooing – Tattoo used to look like short hair and eyebrows
- Hair transplant – Hair is removed from the back of the head and moved to thinning patches
- Scalp reduction surgery – Sections of scalp with hair are stretched and stitched together
- Artificial hair transplant – Surgery to implant artificial hairs.
Some of the above treatments may not be available on the NHS.
If your hair loss is causing you distress, your GP may be able to help you get some counselling,” adds the NHS.
Hair loss can caused by chemotherapy, for example, can add to the emotional affects of cancer.
