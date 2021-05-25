Has Houston woman Alexis Sharkey's murder case gone cold?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Whoever is responsible for the murder of 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey, a woman who had moved to Houston in January 2020 and was known for her Instagram presence, still remains free six months after the crime was committed.Her naked body was left alongside a desolate road left in the brush on Nov. 28 in west Houston.

Family and friends described her as a businesswoman who shared her life – travels, photos, and experiences – with the world through her Instagram page.

They initially spoke publicly about their distress and heartbreak following her disappearance and death. In the months since, they’ve remained quiet and said they’re allowing homicide detectives to work the case.

