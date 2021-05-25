Holiday boost for Britons as 'vaccine rush' means Italy set to open for 'Covid-free' trips

Italy has already dropped all quarantine requirements for Britons arriving with a negative test.
But it is still classified as amber, with the Government advising against people travelling there on holiday.
Those returning from Italy face having to self-isolate for up to 10 days and fork out for at least three costly coronavirus tests.
That means locals are hoping they can be quickly opened up to holidaymakers as soon as their small populations are vaccinated.
Sicily’s tourism boss Manlio Messina said: “The ‘Covid-free’ campaign is going speedily. On a daily basis across Sicily we’re vaccinating 56,000 people, and have the potential of reaching a target of 100,000 daily shots. Islands are our priority.”
Kickstarting travel to Italy’s island is seen as the first stage of its plan to “reboot” after its economy was ravaged by the pandemic.
Mayor Antonio Fentini, of Tremiti in the Adriatic Sea, is revelling in his isle’s Covid-free status.
Abta, the travel agents’ body, said: “We’re encouraging the Government to reintroduce the islands policy it had last year and adopt a regional approach to travel advice for large countries, as a risk-based and pragmatic way of opening up international travel to more places.”
