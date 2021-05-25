Hull teenager 'snaps shin in half' in freak football injury

A 17-year-old had to undergo a “painful procedure” after snapping his leg in half.

Teenager Euan was given “considerable pain killers” as the bones were manipulated back into place ahead of surgery the following day.

On a teaser clip for the latest instalment of Channel 5’s A&E After Dark, due to air on May 24, Dr Kelum must perform the procedure to set it back into place after Euan’s football injury.

In Monday’s episode, viewers can expect another busy night in A&E for the NHS staff, as they deal with multiple patients in “life threatening scenarios”

73-year-old Sue arrives by ambulance after being “run over by a car” on her birthday. With spinal and head injuries, Dr Bijou and his team have to act quickly to save her life.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Ethan comes to hospital after an accident at the skate park, where he banged his head.

Advanced clinical practitioner Leigh is looking after Ethan, but she has concerns when he starts to show “severe signs” of memory loss. Not knowing where he is, or why he’s there, Ethan displays symptoms of a “worrying head injury”. A CT scan is required to assess whether Ethan is concussed, or if the injury is more sinister.

And Dr Sean looks after 77-year-old Una who arrives in A&E in her dressing gown after having a fall at night. With pain in her arm, Sean orders multiple X-rays to find the source of her pain.

Watch A&E After Dark on Channel 5 on Mondays at 9pm.

