Hunted want new contestants to escape expert trackers for £100K

Hunted is looking for brand new contestants to take on the challenge of escaping an expert team of trackers.

The series will follow a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK.

The new series of the show is looking for people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes.

The challenge could lead contestant to winning a whopping £100,000.

Contestants can enter alone, or get family, friends, and colleagues involved too.

If you enter in a group the money will be shared equally, but choose to enter alone, and you can keep it for yourself.

The hit Channel Four show is in the sixth series, and has seen a number of celebrities also attempt to try and beat the hunters.

The Hunted team’s message to potential contestants is: “Have you ever wondered if you’ve got what it takes to disappear and go on the run?

“Test your wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet.”

“We’re looking for aspiring ‘fugitives’ of all ages to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

“Perhaps you fancy your chances by going it alone, or maybe you’d like to escape with you family, friends or colleagues.”

To apply for Hunted click here, the closing date is June 12, 2021.

