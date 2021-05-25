Konami Might Have Plans To Outsource More Classic IP Following The GetsuFumaDen Revival

© Konami

Konami is reportedly open to outsourcing more of the company’s gaming brands in the future, following on from GuruGuru’s announcement of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon. The original game, Getsu Fūma Den, was released in 1987 as a Famicom exclusive.

According to Konami’s Shin Murato, who is also the producer of Undying Moon, there’s more to come. Here’s what he had to say to JPGames when asked if the Japanese company was planning to outsource its IP to other companies.

“We are continually inspired by various indie titles, and how they innovate and produce exciting games. We felt that GetsuFumaDen would be an interesting IP to bring back to follow this indie approach, and so we decided to contact GuruGuru as we know the team well. Advertisements

“They had been exploring new approaches for graphical design and thought they would be a great fit for this IP. It also helped that there were fans of the original GetsuFumaDen game within the GuruGuru team. In terms of other collaborations, please wait for future projects like this!”

Although there probably won’t be much information about these “future projects” any time soon, last month it was discovered Konami had renewed trademarks for Castlevania and Metal Gear Rising in Japan. It’s also apparently got some new projects to reveal in the coming months.

The remake of Getsu Fūma Den will be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Until then, tell us what other Konami IP you would like to see make a return. Leave a comment down below.

