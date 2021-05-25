Max Verstappen must heed Rosberg warning as Lewis Hamilton branded 'dangerous' by Webber

“What has just happened guys?” he demanded to know as the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin came out in front of the Mercedes at the pit stops.
“I have just lost two places. I saved the tyres to go longer, yet we stopped before everybody.”
His demeanour after the race showed his disappointment too.
“A beaten Lewis Hamilton is an extremely dangerous Hamilton,” were the words from former Red Bull driver Mark Webber after the race.
Rosberg noticed Hamilton’s change of tone, a stark contrast to his recent run of success. But, as he pointed out, Hamilton and Verstappen share a crucial trait.
He explained on Sky Sports F1: “Behind closed doors, Lewis Hamilton is not cordial, Lewis Hamilton is angry… Max is also the kind of guy, you really hate to be beaten by Max Verstappen because he’ll really rub it in you know.
“So don’t worry, the intensity is there in exactly the same way [when you’re not Hamilton’s team-mate]. He always comes back stronger even after a difficult weekend.”
Those words of Rosberg rung out across the weekend, and despite Hamilton claiming he didn’t want to get into “childish war of words”, he ruffled Verstappen’s feathers at the start of the weekend, claiming he had “a point to prove.”
