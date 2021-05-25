Max Verstappen must heed Rosberg warning as Lewis Hamilton branded 'dangerous' by Webber

Unhappy with the set-up Mercedes chose for his car in qualifying – where he was only seventh-fastest – and with the race strategy on Sunday, he was clearly agitated on the radio to Peter Bonington, his race engineer.

“What has just happened guys?” he demanded to know as the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin came out in front of the Mercedes at the pit stops.

“I have just lost two places. I saved the tyres to go longer, yet we stopped before everybody.”

His demeanour after the race showed his disappointment too.

“A beaten Lewis Hamilton is an extremely dangerous Hamilton,” were the words from former Red Bull driver Mark Webber after the race.

