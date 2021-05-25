M&S launches new £8 meal deal for two but shoppers divided – 'so disappointing'

It comes as M&S launched a range of new Plant Kitchen products including Chickenless Crispy BBQ Wings, No Lamb Koftas, Battered Fishless Goujons, Bangers and Sweet Potato & Chickpea Veg Burgers.
Posting about the new deal, M&S wrote: “Our NEW Plant Kitchen vegan meal deal is here!
“Get a flavour-packed main, side and dessert for two for just £8. Plant-based or not, it’s sure to make dinner time epic.”
One wrote: “Thank goodness! I am fed up just eating the ‘sides’ in these offers.”
“I’m dairy free and so this is fab,” another added.
“Cheap and so tasty!” A third praised.
One more shopper agreed, and wrote: “I mean £8 for a meal for two, who could complain?”
Some stated they would like more dietary requirements catered for, such as those with a gluten intolerance.
One said: “How about trying this for gluten and wheat free customers please.”
Another said: “Our gluten free range has been reduced to almost nothing. Gluten free for us isn’t a choice.”
Commenting on the new range, M&S Plant Kitchen Product Developer James Fisher stated: “I am super excited about the new additions to our Plant Kitchen range.
“We’ve gone above and beyond with the innovation for them, even introducing new plant-based sources of protein.
“We put flavour at the forefront when we’re developing our Plant Kitchen range that tastes the same if not better than their meat equivalent.”
Marks & Spencer food is a favourite among many shoppers.
They will regularly update what is available to give customers more choice.
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
