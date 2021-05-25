Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Life Style

M&S launches new £8 meal deal for two but shoppers divided – 'so disappointing'

1 min

99views
99
15 shares, 99 points
M&S launches new £8 meal deal for two but shoppers divided - 'so disappointing'
Marks & Spencer has added more choices to its Plant Kitchen vegan range. New options include a meal deal which can be picked up for £8.
The retailer shared details on the delicious new offering on social media.

It comes as M&S launched a range of new Plant Kitchen products including Chickenless Crispy BBQ Wings, No Lamb Koftas, Battered Fishless Goujons, Bangers and Sweet Potato & Chickpea Veg Burgers.

Posting about the new deal, M&S wrote: “Our NEW Plant Kitchen vegan meal deal is here!

Advertisements

“Get a flavour-packed main, side and dessert for two for just £8. Plant-based or not, it’s sure to make dinner time epic.”

READ MORE: Max Mosley dead: Huge net worth former F1 racing driver made

Many hungry shoppers shared their excitement at trying the new range and it soon garnered hundreds of comments.

One wrote: “Thank goodness! I am fed up just eating the ‘sides’ in these offers.”

“I’m dairy free and so this is fab,” another added.

“Cheap and so tasty!” A third praised.

One more shopper agreed, and wrote: “I mean £8 for a meal for two, who could complain?”

DON’T MISS

Advertisements
While many customers are eager to try the new selection, others raised concerns over what was available.

Some stated they would like more dietary requirements catered for, such as those with a gluten intolerance.

One said: “How about trying this for gluten and wheat free customers please.”

Another said: “Our gluten free range has been reduced to almost nothing. Gluten free for us isn’t a choice.”

The introduction of more plant-based offerings is sure to be welcome news for many customers.

Commenting on the new range, M&S Plant Kitchen Product Developer James Fisher stated: “I am super excited about the new additions to our Plant Kitchen range.

“We’ve gone above and beyond with the innovation for them, even introducing new plant-based sources of protein.

“We put flavour at the forefront when we’re developing our Plant Kitchen range that tastes the same if not better than their meat equivalent.”

Marks & Spencer food is a favourite among many shoppers. 

They will regularly update what is available to give customers more choice.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
15 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in