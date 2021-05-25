NHS app turns into a vaccine passport – more than 1m new users registered in the last days

The app has seen more than 1.3 million new users in the last few days and since it started displaying the vaccine status.

The NHS app is one of the first internationally compliant systems in the world to show your vaccine records.

Since the international travel ban in the UK has been lifted and the EU announced that it will allow vaccinated tourists to travel quarantine-free this summer, millions of people in the UK rushed to download the new app.

It now shows your vaccine status, and how many doses you have received.

