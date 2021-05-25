NHS app turns into a vaccine passport – more than 1m new users registered in the last days

The NHS app is one of the first internationally compliant systems in the world to show your vaccine records.
Since the international travel ban in the UK has been lifted and the EU announced that it will allow vaccinated tourists to travel quarantine-free this summer, millions of people in the UK rushed to download the new app.
It now shows your vaccine status, and how many doses you have received.
When travelling internationally this summer, people will be allowed to quickly access their records and show that they have been fully vaccinated, or how many jabs they’ve had.
The existing NHS app already had more than four million users.
It allowed people to book GP appointments or order prescriptions.
The app will automatically update and display their vaccination status.
However, people that have been vaccinated but don’t have access to the app, can call 119 and request a letter.
The letter will be sufficient proof that a person has received the two doses and is eligible to travel without restrictions.
However, he explained people still need to be cautious for the time being, especially when travelling and as new variants of coronavirus continue to circulate.
More than 22.6 million people in the UK have had the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The nation is hoping to achieve the entire adult population by July 2021 for the first dose and autumn 2021 for both doses.
At the moment different countries have different entry requirements.
Some have already said they will allow international travellers to enter without negative coronavirus tests or having to quarantine as long as they are fully vaccinated.
EU ambassador agreed on a proposal last week for borders to reopen to foreign who have received their Covid-19 vaccine.
These will be Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.
Tourists must have received their two jabs at least 14 days before their arrival, and children will be able to travel with vaccinated parents.
The new measure will allow Britons that have had their vaccine, to travel across Europe this summer with no restrictions, and they will easily be able to show proof with their NHS app.
