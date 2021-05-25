Newslanes Community

NHS app turns into a vaccine passport – more than 1m new users registered in the last days

NHS app turns into a vaccine passport – more than 1m new users registered in the last days
The NHS app has added a new feature that allows people to access their Covid-19 vaccine records. The app has then turned into a vaccine passport, which travellers will be able to use this summer to show evidence they have received their jabs.
The app has seen more than 1.3 million new users in the last few days and since it started displaying the vaccine status.

The NHS app is one of the first internationally compliant systems in the world to show your vaccine records.

Since the international travel ban in the UK has been lifted and the EU announced that it will allow vaccinated tourists to travel quarantine-free this summer, millions of people in the UK rushed to download the new app.

It now shows your vaccine status, and how many doses you have received.

The Covid-19 vaccine status service will be useful for those going on holiday soon, as it will allow users to show proof of their vaccine if required for entering a foreign country

When travelling internationally this summer, people will be allowed to quickly access their records and show that they have been fully vaccinated, or how many jabs they’ve had.

The existing NHS app already had more than four million users.

It allowed people to book GP appointments or order prescriptions.

Those who already have it on their smartphone, don’t need to do anything.

The app will automatically update and display their vaccination status.

However, people that have been vaccinated but don’t have access to the app, can call 119 and request a letter.

The letter will be sufficient proof that a person has received the two doses and is eligible to travel without restrictions.

Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, Jenny Harries, announced today the incredible increase in the number of people using the app and said that the prospects for ending all coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 are “looking good”.

However, he explained people still need to be cautious for the time being, especially when travelling and as new variants of coronavirus continue to circulate.

More than 22.6 million people in the UK have had the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The nation is hoping to achieve the entire adult population by July 2021 for the first dose and autumn 2021 for both doses.

Since the new travel passport addition, it seems the NHS app will now be a must-have for Britons who want to travel abroad this summer.

At the moment different countries have different entry requirements.

Some have already said they will allow international travellers to enter without negative coronavirus tests or having to quarantine as long as they are fully vaccinated.

EU ambassador agreed on a proposal last week for borders to reopen to foreign who have received their Covid-19 vaccine.

The only condition will be that the vaccines that have been administered have the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

These will be Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Tourists must have received their two jabs at least 14 days before their arrival, and children will be able to travel with vaccinated parents.

The new measure will allow Britons that have had their vaccine, to travel across Europe this summer with no restrictions, and they will easily be able to show proof with their NHS app.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

