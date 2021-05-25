'Not worth it' Dr Amir hits out at Spain holidays 'don't scupper it for everyone else'

“We have to wait until June 7 to know that for sure.

“If you’re booking holidays over the summer period, I know how tempting that is, but you may lose your money so just be careful.”

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said the UK’s “traffic light system” for travel will be reviewed “every three weeks”.

Experts are predicting the next announcement will be made within the first week of June, though there is no clarification as to which countries will be moved onto the “green list”, or indeed if any will be taken off.

