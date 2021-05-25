‘Outrageous’ plastic bag charge increase has come into force – ‘it’s doubling!’

The Government has said the use of single-use plastic carrier bags has seen a 95 percent decrease in sales since the 5p charge was enforced six years ago. It has now increased the price to 10p in a bid to reduce the amount of plastic pollution in the environment.

One person wrote: “This is outrageous, I’d rather they’re scrapped altogether, it won’t stop people buying them.” Another person said: “Quite a big increase, it’s doubling!” Others responded positively to the news, expressing how welcome the news is. Advertisements One user tweeted: “This needed to be enforced years ago, it’s crazy to think we used to get them for free.”

Morrisons has said that scrapping single-use plastic bags will save 3,200 tonnes of plastic per year. David Potts, Chief Executive at Morrisons, said: “We have been listening hard to our customers over the past year and we know that they are passionate about doing their bit to keep plastics out of the environment. “Removing all of the plastic bags from our supermarkets is a significant milestone in our sustainability programme.” Co-op also announced the news that it was removing its “bags for life” from sale last month, replacing them with compostable carrier bags. Jo Whitfield, Chief Executive of Co-op Food commented on the move, noting that customers usually buy bags for life “just once”. She said: “Increased use of bags for life has led to a sharp rise in plastic use. “With over 1.5 billion bags sold each year by retailers, this remains a massive issue for our industry as many shoppers are regularly buying so-called bags for life to use just once and it’s leading to a major hike in the amount of plastic being produced.”

