PS5 UK restock: Very PS5 stock drop today with ASDA, GAME and Amazon in June

ORIGINAL: Thousands of PS5 consoles are expected to drop today as part of a new PlayStation 5 restock effort from Very. Two reliable stock tracker accounts have shared the information on Twitter, which suggests something will happen within the next 48-hours. As always, these things can get delayed, so there is a possibility of a no-show due to internal issues. But if everything goes as reported, Very will be the next UK retailer to offer PS5 stock this month. We've already seen plenty of next-gen consoles arrive from Argos, GAME, Amazon and John Lewis; however, no digital store has been able to keep up with demand. According to the latest reports, this week's PS5 restock will include thousands of consoles for gamers to buy.

The PS5 Instant Twitter account has suggested that the next PlayStation stock drop is imminent, writing earlier this week: "Very 25-27th May (9-11am), #PS5 release most likely tomorrow. 80% Disc with limited Digital stock." Meanwhile, the PS5 Stock Alert UK account has shared something similar, adding: "Apologies for the late tweet but there's fresh news. "We've just been told that Very would be dropping tomorrow (25/05). 12K stock ready to go. We estimate the drop to take place 9-9:30am however, this could change." As noted in both Tweets, a PS5 stock drop from Very is expected in the coming days and will include a number of consoles to buy. But however many gaming machines are released, there won't be enough to keep up with demand. With this in mind, gamers should expect the stock to sell out very quickly on the Very site.

There is also a strong possibility that the site will crash and leave many gamers unable to move through the checkout process. This could extend how long the PS5 stock drop lasts, but all consoles are expected to be sold out before the end of the morning. So for anyone interested in trying their luck, you should be ready for this week’s PS5 stock drop to happen on May 25, at around 9am BST. If nothing materialises at that time, gamers should keep an eye on the digital store for the rest of the week. Following this latest update, UK retailer GAME is expected to be among the next stores to offer PlayStation 5s. Amazon UK and Smyths have also been linked to stock drops in June, as have Argos. However, there is a discrepancy when Argos will be getting new PS5 consoles to sell, with some stock trackers reporting June 9, with others reporting June 28.

Finding out that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform. Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME recently restocked the PS5 and is now out of stock again. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until June. CURRYS: Currys have not been sharing much online stock during May but have been supplying consoles via a new system. This includes signing up for the Currys VIP Pass, which means heading over to the website and using an email address. If you do this, you have a chance of buying a PS5 console from a store within a 72-hour window.

