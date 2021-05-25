PS5 UK stock LIVE: Very, EE, BT, Smyths, Tesco, GAME and Argos PlayStation 5 restocks

The PS5 is back in stock at ASDA and Studio, it has been confirmed.

The two surprise stock drops are likely to be followed by a much bigger restock at UK retailer Very.

GAME, meanwhile, is now confirmed to drop next week, most likely on the morning of June 3.

“Exclusive: GAME will drop next week,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet. “They have just updated their listings to deliver the next drop by 8th June. Suggests a drop date of 1-3 June. Most likely to be Wednesday 3rd.”

UPDATE: PS5 consoles will reportedly be back in stock at GAME next week.

Following this week’s Very, EE/BT and Tesco restocks, GAME is said to be getting a massive shipment of consoles for the week beginning May 31.

That’s according to a PS5 Stock UK tweet: “GAME have received new shipments for the PlayStation 5, an all new high, at 15K stock. The retailer plans to have these consoles available to pre-order next week (25th-27th). If plans change, we’ll keep you updated as always.”

A follow-up tweet confirmed the correct dates: “The dates are wrong, apologies. The correct dates are 1st-3rd June.”

After a busy few weeks of PlayStation 5 restocks in the UK, May will seemingly end with a bit of a whimper.

While we fully expect PS5 restocks to take place throughout the week, it looks like the major retailers won’t drop PlayStation 5 stock until June.

Fortunately, however, the latest reports suggest that Very will be selling the PS5 this week, alongside EE/BT and Tesco.