PS5 UK stock LIVE: Very, EE, BT, Smyths, Tesco, GAME and Argos PlayStation 5 restocks

The two surprise stock drops are likely to be followed by a much bigger restock at UK retailer Very.
GAME, meanwhile, is now confirmed to drop next week, most likely on the morning of June 3.
“Exclusive: GAME will drop next week,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet. “They have just updated their listings to deliver the next drop by 8th June. Suggests a drop date of 1-3 June. Most likely to be Wednesday 3rd.”
UPDATE: PS5 consoles will reportedly be back in stock at GAME next week.
Following this week’s Very, EE/BT and Tesco restocks, GAME is said to be getting a massive shipment of consoles for the week beginning May 31.
That’s according to a PS5 Stock UK tweet: “GAME have received new shipments for the PlayStation 5, an all new high, at 15K stock. The retailer plans to have these consoles available to pre-order next week (25th-27th). If plans change, we’ll keep you updated as always.”
A follow-up tweet confirmed the correct dates: “The dates are wrong, apologies. The correct dates are 1st-3rd June.”
ORIGINAL: If you live in the UK and are looking to get hold of a PS5 console this week, then you’ve come to the right place.
Express Online will be providing live PS5 stock alerts throughout the week, so bookmark this page for all the latest PlayStation 5 stock news and live updates.
You should also hit play on the video below, which will provide live audio alerts the second the console is back in stock.
After a busy few weeks of PlayStation 5 restocks in the UK, May will seemingly end with a bit of a whimper.
While we fully expect PS5 restocks to take place throughout the week, it looks like the major retailers won’t drop PlayStation 5 stock until June.
Fortunately, however, the latest reports suggest that Very will be selling the PS5 this week, alongside EE/BT and Tesco.
“EE and BT are set to drop also for customers only, we will keep you updated as the week progresses.”
Previous reports have also tipped Tesco to release stock in the immediate future, while Smyths could launch within the next week, although early June seems the more likely.
It’s bad news for Argos customers, as all signs point to a late June stock drop for fans living in the UK.
This includes Digital Foundry Deals, Stock Informer, PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, PS5 UK Stock and Express Gaming – the latter of which will have live updates throughout the week.
Some of the accounts mentioned above have Discord groups for PS5 customers, while some have live streams and alerts on sites like YouTube.
Customers are generally encouraged to have multiple devices open when trying to purchase a PlayStation 5, and to sign in to retail accounts when available.
“Ratchet and Clank are back! Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line,” reads the official description.
“Witness the evolution of the dream team as they’re joined by Rivet – a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension.”
Pre-order the game from the PSN Store and you’ll receive bonus weapons and armour, including the Pixelizer Weapon and Carbonox Armour set.
Built from the ground-up for the PS5, the game utilises all of the PlayStation 5’s best features, such as haptic feedback, 3D audio, and instant loading.
