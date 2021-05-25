Salcombe named Britain’s most expensive seaside town

The research has been conducted in 20 of the UK’s most popular seaside destinations.
But which one offers the best value for your money?
Whitstable, in Kent, has been named the most affordable seaside getaway.
Salcombe, in Devon, has been revealed as the UK’s most expensive coastal resort.
In Salcombe, Britons will find the cheapest pint for £3.95 and average ice cream for £3.00.
The town tops the list for the priciest fish and chips costing £12.52.
Following closely behind is Dartmouth, which has the priciest beer for £4.80.
When planning a staycation by the coast this summer, the best option will the beautiful town of Whitstable, if a budget-friendly seaside destination is what you are after.
For those who like to have a drink while sunbathing, the research also found out what are the UK coastal town with pubs closest to the beach.
Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, Anita Naik, said: “UK beaches have so much to offer, which is good news for day trippers and holidaymakers alike as uncertainty around travelling abroad this summer remains.
“While prices in each location may vary depending on which shop you visit, from those analysed it is clear there are differences around the country so you may want to do your research before heading to the coast.”
Top five cheapest UK seaside destinations:
