SDSU kicks off in-person commencement ceremonies at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — College graduation season is picking up and SDSU is getting in on the festivities. The university will begin its in-person ceremonies on Tuesday. The ceremonies will take place at Petco Park and will run through Thursday.

The graduation ceremonies will include the 2020 graduates who were not able to have a commencement due to COVID-19 as well as the most recent 2021 graduates. However, some SDSU graduates opted to take part in virtual ceremonies.

San Diego State University will host seven separate ceremonies May 25-27 at Petco Park. The Fowler College of Business will host the largest ceremony, honoring 1,882 2021-degree candidates and 1,802 2020-degree recipients. The smallest, most intimate ceremony will be for the College of Education, which will award an estimated 964 2021-degree candidates and 825 2020-degree recipients

The graduations have a very strict set of rules including:

Commencement kicks off Tuesday at 9 a-m with the College of Education and goes through Thursday afternoon.

A full list of graduations can be found below.

Watch: TikTok star Bryce Hall moves to San Diego, says he was harassed at SDSU frat party

Author:

This post originally appeared on CBS8 – Sports