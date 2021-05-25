Several Are Killed in a Shooting Outside Columbus, Ohio

Several people were killed in a shooting on Monday outside Columbus, Ohio, according to local news media reports.

The shooting happened in West Jefferson, Ohio, a village of some 4,000 people about 20 miles west of the state’s capital city. The authorities told The Columbus Dispatch that they found the victims’ bodies inside and outside a duplex residence on the 100 block of Jackson Street.

Three bodies were found inside the apartment and there were additional bodies outside the home, the television station WSYX reported. The police told the station that they received a 911 call from a passer-by around 5:30 p.m.