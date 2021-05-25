Upgrading to a 4K OLED is becoming much more affordable, thanks to Philips

When it comes to Smart TVs, upgrading to OLED usually comes with a pretty substantial increase in price. While you can pick-up an LCD television with dozens of streaming apps preinstalled, a 4K resolution, support for HDR, and the ability to change channels with a voice command for under £400, you’d need to triple that budget to get close to the same features with an OLED panel.
Philips OLED 705 also comes in a 65-inch size, but that’s a little closer to what we’ve come to expect from an OLED TV price tag, at £1,499.
OK, so which corners have been cut? You would be forgiven for assuming that Philips had scaled back the features and design of its 2021 model to reach that sub-£1,000 price. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all.
Of course, there are a few compromises at this price point. Philips’ trademark Ambilight technology, which analyses whatever is happening on-screen to beam colour-matched ambient light on the wall behind the telly, is only found on three sides of Philips OLED 705. For most other sets in Philips’ 2021 line-up, Ambilight is now on all four sides – perfect for total immersion if you plan to wall-mount your set-up.
Out of the box, it runs on the Android TV software, so you can expect to get the stylish new Google Chromecast-inspired redesign in the coming months. Android TV supports all of your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Rakuten Movies, Disney+ and Apple TV.
Launched this month, Philips OLED 705 is now available from a number of retailers, including Currys PC World, AO, and Amazon to name a few.
