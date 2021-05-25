What are the rules for flying to and from Spain? Passengers sent home from airport

Despite it currently being on the amber list for travel, keen holidaymakers are already jetting off to Spain for their early summer holiday following restrictions being lifted on May 17. But some travellers have been turned away from their flights for not having the right documentation – so what do you need to travel to and from Spain?

Last week 31 travellers were turned away from a Ryanair flight leaving East Midlands airport for not having the right documentation. An airport spokesman said: “On Friday, May 21, 31 passengers were refused boarding onto a flight to Malaga for not having a Spanish residency permit. “The decision, taken by the airline’s handling agent, was in line with the requirements of the Spanish authorities at the time. Advertisements “We encourage anyone planning to travel overseas to familiarise themselves with what is required of both the destination country and the UK’s regulations prior to booking flights.” While Spain has now reopened to UK tourists and does not require proof of residency for travel to the Mediterranean country, there are still a number of things you need to have in check before setting off on your holiday.

What do I need to do when I come back from Spain? Take a PCR test 3 days before flying, that can cost at least £90, and show a negative result with your original test result certificate. Complete a passenger locator form. Two other tests must be carried out on the second and eighth day of being back in the UK. UK travellers must isolate themselves for 10 days either in their own home or in a place they have chosen to stay. These tests must be ordered and paid for before returning to the UK.

