Why your Windows 10 PC is set for a serious speed and battery boost

Those looking to upgrade their Windows 10 laptop or Chromebook will soon be treated to bigger features at a more reasonable price. That’s all thanks to US technology firm Qualcomm who has just announced the release of its new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 PC processor. This chip, which is targeting entry-level machines, looks set to offer improved performance and multi-day battery life which should mean you can head away for the night without the need for a charger.

In fact, Qualcomm is boasting that devices powered by its Snapdragon compute technology are capable of staying in connected standby mode for weeks – rather than hours or days – because of the platform’s power-sipping efficiency. PCs that get these brains will also feature the ability to be always-on and always-connected meaning fast start-up times and the ability to access the web without the need for fixed-line broadband. This constant internet access comes courtesy of in-built 4G network technology. Other features that will enhance these PCs further include built-in protections designed to help keep data safe and Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform also allows users to create, capture, edit, and stream on their devices. Advertisements

“Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 brings the leading innovations of our compute portfolio to the next generation of entry-tier and affordable devices. Laptops powered by this platform will redefine mobile computing for education users, first line workers, and everyday light consumers, enabling reliable and powerful devices that feature advanced AI, and support for multi-day battery life,” said Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to bring this next generation upgrade to our entry level platform, for the very best mobile PC experiences.”

And Emily Ketchen, Chief Marketing Officer of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo, added” “The performance, efficiency and connectivity of Snapdragon compute platforms combined with Lenovo design and engineering have elevated the user experience across consumer and business needs. We look forward to launching new Lenovo devices with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform later this year, and many more years of strong collaboration in innovating the future of computing together.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed