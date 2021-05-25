Newslanes Community

'Wow': Kate Middleton pays homage to Scotland – 'Lady in Blue!'

'Wow': Kate Middleton pays homage to Scotland - 'Lady in Blue!'
Kate wore a double-breasted cobalt blue suit jacket and a matching skirt in Lanarkshire today. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by William at Turning Point Scotland.
One said: “Dynamic duo again, all in Royal blue too.”

“Very nice. Duchess of Cambridge Looking gorgeous in blue colour,” one fan wrote.

Kate wore two dainty gold chains around her neck, and gold chandelier earrings.

Her face mask matched her look, with dainty blue flowers.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
