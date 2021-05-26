A Resident Evil Crossover Event Is Coming To Dead By Daylight Next Month

Update [Wed 26th May, 2021 04:30 BST]: Behaviour Interactive has now lifted the lid on the reveal trailer for the Dead by Daylight Resident Evil crossover. It’s launching on 15th June for $ 11.99 USD. Here’s the rundown:

Original article [Fri 16th Apr, 2021 01:30 BST]: After collaborations with Silent Hill, Saw, Stranger Things and Ash vs Evil Dead, Behaviour Interactive’s survival multiplayer game Dead by Daylight is finally getting a crossover with Capcom’s Resident Evil series.

Like the Netflix news, this was also announced during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase. Here’s a bit more about what you can expect, courtesy of the Capcom-Unity blog:

“A special tease and message was revealed in regards to Dead by Daylight! With the asymmetrical horror game from Behaviour Interactive reaching its own 5-year milestone, a crossover event is coming soon that’s sure to hook fans of both Resident Evil and Dead by Daylight. The team at Behaviour Interactive will have more information on this collaboration coming soon.”

The Resident Evil Chapter is coming soon to Dead by Daylight.

April 15, 2021

According to a post on the Dead by Daylight website, more will be revealed during the game’s 5th-anniversary celebration on 25th May. This update is expected to drop this June. If you’re curious to know more about this game, check out our review.

Is this the DBD crossover you’ve been waiting for? Leave a comment down below.

