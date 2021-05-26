Axiom Verge 2 Has Been Delayed To Q3 This Year

© Tom Happ

Axiom Verge is a bit of a classic, and has been on various Nintendo systems including the Switch; we adored it in our review. It’s not only an impressive ‘metroidvania’, but the way it implements ‘glitches’ into various aspects of its design is fascinating and has always helped it to stand out.

Axiom Verge 2 is certainly on various wishlists, with creator Tom Happ initially planning it for Fall 2020 before it was pushed to Spring this year. Unfortunately it is being pushed back again, with Happ telling IGN that it “will be better for the additional time.” It’s now due in Q3 this year.

A making of documentary for the first game, previously available on Steam or as a Blu-Ray in the Axiom Verge: Multiverse Edition, has also been made available to view for free on IGN. You can see some gameplay from a Spring showcase of the new game below.

Advertisements

We have a little longer to wait, but the odds are that it may be worth it.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News