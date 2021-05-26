Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Gaming

Axiom Verge 2 Has Been Delayed To Q3 This Year

1 min

51views
51
10 shares, 51 points
Axiom Verge 2© Tom Happ

Axiom Verge is a bit of a classic, and has been on various Nintendo systems including the Switch; we adored it in our review. It’s not only an impressive ‘metroidvania’, but the way it implements ‘glitches’ into various aspects of its design is fascinating and has always helped it to stand out.

Axiom Verge 2 is certainly on various wishlists, with creator Tom Happ initially planning it for Fall 2020 before it was pushed to Spring this year. Unfortunately it is being pushed back again, with Happ telling IGN that it “will be better for the additional time.” It’s now due in Q3 this year.

A making of documentary for the first game, previously available on Steam or as a Blu-Ray in the Axiom Verge: Multiverse Edition, has also been made available to view for free on IGN. You can see some gameplay from a Spring showcase of the new game below.

Advertisements

We have a little longer to wait, but the odds are that it may be worth it.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

51
10 shares, 51 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in