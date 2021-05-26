Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus facing Super League charges as UEFA open proceedings

Barca, Real and Juventus are the only clubs yet to renounce their involvement in the Super League, making a joint statement earlier this month to defend themselves and the competition.

The other nine teams, including the six Premier League sides – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – had already been handed a financial punishment by UEFA in the form of a combined £15million goodwill payment to benefit the grassroots game across Europe.

However, it seems as though the remaining trio will be subject to harsher treatment as a result of their determination to go ahead with the breakaway league.

UEFA released a statement on Tuesday evening announcing their plans to investigate any rule-breaking that may have taken place with regards to the proposal.

“Following an investigation conducted by UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework,” the statement read.

