BBC Newsnight: Carey Mulligan blasts ‘devastating’ decision over War Child funding

The UK Government had planned to pay the organisation, War Child, £500,000 from July this year as part of a donation match scheme. It is now scheduled for April 2022.

Ms Mulligan, a patron of the charity, told BBC Newsnight: “Pretty devastating news for us and for War Child and for the countless amounts of people who gave their time and their support an their money towards the campaign, under the understanding that it was money that would be matched pound to pound.”

She added: “People really dug in and really gave money in a time that was extremely difficult.

“And it was done with this promise that their money would go further, and we feel that a promise has been broken.

“We upheld our side of this deal, and sadly, the Government are choosing to go back on their word.”