BBC Newsnight: Carey Mulligan blasts ‘devastating’ decision over War Child funding

She added: “People really dug in and really gave money in a time that was extremely difficult.
“And it was done with this promise that their money would go further, and we feel that a promise has been broken.
“We upheld our side of this deal, and sadly, the Government are choosing to go back on their word.”
He told Newsnight: “A delay of a year is a disaster and it is a major breach of faith because all those people who raised money in response to the Government’s promise that they would match the money have basically been let down.
“Whilst the Government might think a delay of a year is a reasonable proposition, the project means that we won’t be able to stop about three thousand children being trafficked into Iran over the next 12 months or so.”
Last November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed plans to cut Britain’s foreign aid budget by £4billion.
The move was part of his blueprint to help the UK’s economy recover amid the coronavirus pandemic.
