Billie Eilish tour: Fans rage at 'expensive' ticket prices – 'Why the f**k?'

Throughout her time in Britain, the young singer is playing Belfast, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.
At the moment, only some ticket prices for gigs have been revealed.
Prices for the Manchester events begin at £46.30 and go all the way up to £100. Meanwhile, her Birmingham tickets kick-off at £39 and go up to £90.
One wrote: “Wow those are some expensive tickets compared to the last tour. I guess demand sets the price right there…”
Another said: “Why the f**k are Billie Eilish tickets so expensive?”
With a third writing: “I wish @billieeilish tickets weren’t so expensive.”
The young star has since won a number of Grammy Awards.
In the beginning of 2020 Billie won the Album of the Year award at the ceremony. She also claimed the Top Female Artist gong at the Billboard Music Awards.
This year she won Record of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys.
This was a particularly great achievement as she is the youngest-ever Bond singer thus far.
Tickets for the Happier Than Ever Tour are available now.
