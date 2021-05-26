Newslanes Community

Billie Eilish tour: Fans rage at 'expensive' ticket prices – 'Why the f**k?'

After the release of her latest song, My Power, Billie Eilish announced her first set of shows since her previous world tour. 2019/2020’s Where Do We Go? Tour was axed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new tour, titled Happier Than Ever Tour, is due to take place in 2022 following the release of her second album of the same name. However, following the release of the tickets this week, her fans have been left gobsmacked at the ticket prices.
Billie is spending a large portion of her tour in the UK where she is playing in five cities.

Throughout her time in Britain, the young singer is playing Belfast, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

At the moment, only some ticket prices for gigs have been revealed.

Prices for the Manchester events begin at £46.30 and go all the way up to £100. Meanwhile, her Birmingham tickets kick-off at £39 and go up to £90.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish tour: How much are Billie Eilish tickets? How to buy

Fans of Billie have now spoken out on Twitter with their disappointment over the pricing.

One wrote: “Wow those are some expensive tickets compared to the last tour. I guess demand sets the price right there…”

Another said: “Why the f**k are Billie Eilish tickets so expensive?”

With a third writing: “I wish @billieeilish tickets weren’t so expensive.”

Since then, however, Billie has exploded in popularity.

The young star has since won a number of Grammy Awards.

In the beginning of 2020 Billie won the Album of the Year award at the ceremony. She also claimed the Top Female Artist gong at the Billboard Music Awards.

This year she won Record of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys.

The latter award was for Billie’s James Bond song No Time To Die, which was released to coincide with the upcoming 007 film of the same name.

This was a particularly great achievement as she is the youngest-ever Bond singer thus far.

Tickets for the Happier Than Ever Tour are available now.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

