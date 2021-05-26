Boris Johnson thought European Super League was a 'great idea,' says government insider

Boris Johnson initially gave the go-ahead to the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs before they announced plans for a European Super League, according to reports.

It was widely reported that No. 10 officials met then-Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward four days before the announcement was made late on April 18.

No. 10 has denied that the ESL was discussed, instead claiming coronavirus protocols were on the agenda.

English top-flight clubs Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur each announced that they were joining forces with clubs across Europe to create an exclusive and lucrative 12-team league.

La Liga giants Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and Serie A’s Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan were also involved.

