China threat 'increasing' as Xi Jinping's army 'is preparing for war' says Taiwan minister

China threat 'increasing' as Xi Jinping's army 'is preparing for war' says Taiwan minister

Speaking to PBS reporter Nick Schifrin, the minister suggested Beijing is “forcing” other countries to cut ties with Taiwan.

He told the programme he believes “they are also trying to cut off Taiwan from the international society”, suggesting Beijing wants Taiwan out of the World Health Organisation and other bodies.

Mr Wu then added: “They are forcing other countries not to have official contact with us. And, moreover, Chinese are also engaging in cognitive warfare.

“They use cyberattack, disinformation, and something similar to disrupt the democratic process here in Taiwan, to create a conflict in between the government and the society, or to create a distrust between Taiwan and our major ally, which is the United States.”

Daily Express :: World Feed

