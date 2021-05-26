Chivalry 2 beta release time and PS4, Xbox and PC launch date news

Developers Torn Banner Studios have confirmed its full schedule for this week’s Chivalry 2 open beta. The good news is that everyone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X can join in on the action, with no pre-order required. The open beta is also going to be available for a nice amount of time, meaning everyone should have the chance to download and play. Advertisements It should be noted that PlayStation users will be able to access the Open Beta for free, without a PlayStation Plus subscription required. However, Xbox users will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play the Open Beta. We also know the Chivalry 2 open beta release time, including when the test will end on all platforms.

Torn Banner has also gone into details regarding what will be playable during the next round of testing. Chivalry 2 has already had a closed beta session, but more is being planned for the coming week. This will include new team objective matches, as well as fresh deathmatch options and customisation features. WHEN IS THE CHIVALRY 2 OPEN BETA RELEASE DATE? The Chivalry 2 open beta release time has been set for 4pm BST on Wednesday, May 27. Advertisements This will be a unified launch, meaning all platforms will get access at the same time across PS4, Xbox and PC.

A message from Torn Banner Studios confirms: “Scheduled to begin on May 27, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT) and ending on June 1 at 11:00am (EDT), the Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta will be available for free to all players on PC (via Epic Games Store), the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Xbox Series X|S console systems. “The Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta client is also scheduled to be available to pre-download across all platforms one day early on May 26, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT). “The Cross-Play Open Beta will be the final playable test for Chivalry 2 before its June 8, 2021 global release date.” THE CHIVALRY 2 OPEN BETA SCHEDULE As mentioned above, This week’s Chivalry 2 open beta will be a cross-play event and will also contain the following new content: The Slaughter of Coxwell (New Team Objective Map): The Mason Order seeks to make a brutal example of the peaceful village of Coxwell after it declared support for Argon II. Burn the village, breach the gate, steal the gold, and kill the soldiers. The Battle of Darkforest (New Team Objective Map): Agathian forces lie in wait, ready to ambush the Mason army that marches forth to kill the Duke of Fogbern Keep. Destroy the barricade, push the convoy, capture and hold the gatehouse, and kill the Duke.

The Siege of Rudhelm (Team Objective Map): After weeks of siege, Agathian forces begin a final assault upon a Mason stronghold defended by the Mason heir. Push the siege towers, capture and hold the gatehouse, burn the tents, push the siege ramps, capture and hold the courtyard, and take down the heir to achieve victory. The Battle of Wardenglade (Team Deathmatch/FFA Map): The armies of the Mason Order and Agathian Knights meet in an evenly matched open field of battle. Tournament Grounds (Team Deathmatch/FFA Map): Elite warriors of the Mason Order and the Agathian Knights fight for supremacy and adoration of the crowd. Free-for-All (New for Open Beta): It’s you versus everyone else in this chaotic free-for-all gamemode appearing for the first time in the Cross-Play Open Beta. Full Customization (New for Open Beta): Customize your in-game appearance and unlock a wide variety of cosmetic options as you earn experience with each of the game’s four base classes and 12 sub-classes. Duel Servers (New for Open Beta): Available for PC only, players can choose to enter special servers set up for players looking to hone their 1-on-1 dueling skills with other players. Participants are asked to abide by the honor system and respect players aiming to focus on 1-on-1 duels.

