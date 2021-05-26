Covid breakthrough: All over-30s eligible for jab in England due to ‘phenomenal' rollout

On Tuesday, Mr Hancock said: “Our vaccination programme is moving at such a phenomenal pace, and I am delighted that less than six months after Margaret Keenan received the first authorised jab in the world, we are now able to open the offer to everyone in their thirties and over.”

Dr Nikki Kanani, national medical director for primary care for the NHS in England, hailed the jab as the “most important” move in the prevention against the disease.

She said: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19, with the jabs saving thousands of lives already.”

The news comes after research published by Public Health England (PHE) showed that the Pfizer vaccine has a 90 percent protection rate against the Indian variant.