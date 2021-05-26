Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Doctor warns UK now has THREE strains of the Indian Covid variant – symptoms to spot

1 min

89views
89
14 shares, 89 points
Doctor warns UK now has THREE strains of the Indian Covid variant - symptoms to spot

There is no evidence that symptoms of B.1.617.2 are any different to the original symptoms, including a new, persistent cough, high temperature and loss of taste and smell.

Scientists also have no evidence at this point it cases more severe disease.

Prof Andrew Pollard, of the Oxford Vaccine Group who led trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “If you’re unvaccinated, then the virus will eventually find those individuals in the population who are unvaccinated.

Advertisements

“And of course, if you’re over 50 and unvaccinated, you’re at much greater risk of severe disease.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

89
14 shares, 89 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in