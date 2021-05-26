Doctor warns UK now has THREE strains of the Indian Covid variant – symptoms to spot

There is no evidence that symptoms of B.1.617.2 are any different to the original symptoms, including a new, persistent cough, high temperature and loss of taste and smell.

Scientists also have no evidence at this point it cases more severe disease.

Prof Andrew Pollard, of the Oxford Vaccine Group who led trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “If you’re unvaccinated, then the virus will eventually find those individuals in the population who are unvaccinated.

“And of course, if you’re over 50 and unvaccinated, you’re at much greater risk of severe disease.”

