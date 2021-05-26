Floyd Mayweather offered Khabib Nurmagomedov £71m bout before Logan Paul deal

That’s because Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that the retired Russian MMA superstar and former undisputed UFC lightweight champion was offered a colossal payday to end his combat sports retirement and take on Mayweather in an exhibition bout.
UFC president Dana White made no secret of his desire to try to persuade “The Eagle” out of retirement and continue his career in the octagon.
But there were options outside of MMA, too, with Abdelaziz explaining that Mayweather’s team had made the Russian star a blockbuster offer to box him that, had Khabib accepted, would almost certainly have happened instead of Mayweather’s upcoming bout with Logan Paul which takes place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 6.
“Khabib got offered $ 100million (£71m) after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather. $ 100 million. You can ask Floyd, you can ask everybody,” he said.
“He comes from a Muslim culture, we respect our mothers very dearly, we can’t go to heaven without our mother’s permission.”
Abdelaziz also weighed in on Khabib’s longtime rival, Conor McGregor, as he predicted the Irish star’s demise at the hands of Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy fight at UFC 264.
“Now you have McGregor fighting Dustin Poirier, probably McGregor’s going to quit again, he’s a quitter,” Abdelaziz stated.
“He’s the pretty girl, and after that you can go show the other girls and say, ‘hey, I got this beautiful girl, you wanna date me?’
“That means fighters, they fight him, they get this clout fighting Conor McGregor. But they don’t understand Conor McGregor hasn’t won in three years. He’s a high-price hooker.”
Abdelaziz said that, while he believes McGregor’s time at the very top level of combat sport is now over, the Irishman will still secure bumper paydays.
“You make money when you fight Conor McGregor, because he’s a draw. But how long is that going to last for?” he asked.
“Him and Dustin Poirier, I like Dustin, but both looked like s*** (in their rematch).
“The McGregor thing is finished. McGregor now is going to be fighting Jake Paul, the Kardashians, he’s gonna fight chicks. That’s what’s going on.”
