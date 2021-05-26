Fortnite Visit NBA Creative Hub – How to visit hub and complete NBA Challenges

: In a new update from Epic Games, the development team has confirmed that they are still looking into today’s issue with completing a Visit to the Fortnite NBA Creative Hub Challenge, and others.

The latest message reads: “We’re continuing to look into reports that players are unable to complete some of the NBA Challenges in Creative mode. We’ll provide an update soon.”

Some gamers are reporting being able to complete the current NBA Challenges tonight, meaning the fix could be rolling out. More on this week’s new Fortnite NBA Challenges can be found below.

ORIGINAL: Fortnite fans can complete a new set of NBA challenges across all platforms today, but some are proving more difficult than others.

The 2nd half of Fortnite’s NBA Crossover event arrived on May 25, 2021, with a big part being played in Fortnite Creative. One of this week’s new quests includes visiting the Fortnite NBA Welcome Hub, which can be found in Creative Mode.

A message from Epic Games adds: “This hoops-inspired haven, built by Atlas Creative, brings the NBA to Fortnite Creative.

“As you explore the Welcome Hub, you’ll find a wide array of basketball-themed areas to explore and you can view and purchase the new NBA Outfits directly from the Welcome Hub.”