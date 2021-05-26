Genshin Impact 1.6: Early release date news and Genshin 1.6 livestream update

Gamers expect a full reveal to be held during a new Genshin livestream later this month and possibly before the end of this week.
Leakers are touting a possible Genshin 1.6 livestream on May 28; however, Mihoyo has not shared anything regarding this yet.
If something is being planned, gamers can expect something to be shared on social media over the coming days.
Meanwhile, Mihoyo has confirmed some of its plans for the Genshin Impact 1.6 release date.
We don’t have an exact time for when the new update will be rolling out, but we do know that the development team is planning some big improvements.
Much of this is focused on the Serenitea Pot, which allows gamers to decorate their own house by unlocking blueprints for furniture and other items.
One big talking point among fans has been the load limit of the Serenitea Pot, which luckily for us, is being improved.
We don’t know by how much, but it appears this change will be ready for the Genshin 1.6 release.
Mihoyo is also promising to streamline some of the access features around the Pot too, telling gamers this week:
“In Version 1.6, after Travelers have selected an option in the dialogue with Tubby, click return to head back to the previous menu.
“Travelers will no longer need to repeat the dialogue with Tubby to access other options. The development team is hard at work optimizing the Serenitea Pot experience.”
Fans have also noted that while Genshin is a team-based character game, most of their chums aren’t able to visit.
Unfortunately for those waiting to move in their companions, this doesn’t sound like a feature that will be ready for Genshin Impact 1.6 release day.
Here are some of the other features and ideas being worked on for Genshin Impact 1.6, sourced from the latest development Q&A:
“Crafting items at the Crafting Bench in Co-Op Mode will be implemented in Version 1.6~ The unlocking of recipes will be subject to the Traveler’s own progress.
“If the Traveler crafted while in a friend’s world, they will be able to keep the crafted item upon returning to their own world.”
Q: Is there a way to locate Co-Op teammates faster? – “In Version 1.6, when a teammate is not within range of the currently displayed map area, a teammate marker will be displayed at the edge of the map. Travellers can click on that marker to quickly locate their teammates.”
Q: When will the Serenitea Pot have paved roads? – “While visiting the developers, Paimon caught a glimpse of paved roads. Paimon also saw the team planning some stones with furnishings floating in the air. After smoothing out some rough edges, Travelers will get to try this feature out for themselves in a future update.”
