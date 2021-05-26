High blood pressure: The purple drink that can ‘significantly’ lower high blood pressure

“The effect is caused by the high levels of a type of chemical called nitrates, which is found in high quantities in beetroot, and other leafy green vegetables like kale and cabbage,” reports the BHF.
The study, involving 64 volunteers, points to the long-lasting reduction in blood pressure by supplementing the diet with nitrates in patients with high blood pressure.
The level of reduction was similar to that from some forms of blood pressure medication.
Commenting on the findings, the BHF said: “The results suggest that supplementing the levels of nitrate in the diet can be a simple and effective way to manage high blood pressure.
“But a study on many more patients is needed before this approach can become a recommended treatment for high blood pressure.”
Professor Amrita Ahluwalia, who led the research, said: “This research has proven that a daily inorganic nitrate dose can be as effective as medical intervention in reducing blood pressure and the best part is we can get it from beetroot and other leafy green vegetables.”
In addition to increasing nitrate intake, potassium can also help to lower high blood pressure.
The American Heart Association (AHA) explains: “The more potassium you eat, the more sodium you lose through urine.”
Sodium (salt) causes blood pressure to rise so it is imperative to mitigate its effects.
Fruits, vegetables, fat-free or low-fat dairy foods and fish are good natural sources of potassium.
Other key tips
In addition to eating well, you should also engage in regular physical activity to lower high blood pressure.
The NHS explains: “Being active and taking regular exercise lowers blood pressure by keeping your heart and blood vessels in good condition.”
