High blood pressure: The purple drink that can ‘significantly’ lower high blood pressure

Hypertensive patients who drank 250ml of beetroot juice a day were found to have blood pressure levels back in the “normal” range by the end of the study.

“The effect is caused by the high levels of a type of chemical called nitrates, which is found in high quantities in beetroot, and other leafy green vegetables like kale and cabbage,” reports the BHF.

The study, involving 64 volunteers, points to the long-lasting reduction in blood pressure by supplementing the diet with nitrates in patients with high blood pressure.

The level of reduction was similar to that from some forms of blood pressure medication.

