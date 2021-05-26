Holidays: Travel experts predict 'handful' of countries will make it to green list in June

What’s more, not all of the green list countries are allowing Britons to visit for leisure purposes just yet.

However, a further review of the list is anticipated to happen “in the first week of June” according to Secretary of State Grant Shapps.

Ahead of this, travel experts Simon Calder and Paul Charles have offered their prediction as to which countries will make the cut on their weekly travel radio show Your Travel Questions Answered on Travel Radio.

Though there has been some speculation Malta will be one of the few nations added to the list, Mr Charles said he believes there will actually be “a handful” of countries that make the cut.

