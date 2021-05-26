How to lose visceral fat: The best type of cooking oil to burn harmful belly fat

Research has alighted upon some surprising dietary solutions.

One is coconut oil, which is made by pressing fresh coconut meat or dried coconut meat called copra.

A study published in the Journal of Lipids evaluated the impact of coconut oil on visceral fat by giving either two tablespoons of coconut oil or two tablespoons of soybean on a group of 40 women over the course of 28 days.

By the end of the study, results showed that the group that ate the coconut oil had a decrease in abdominal fat, while the soybean oil group actually showed a slight increase in belly fat.

