Newslanes Community

Newslanes

LIVE: Multiple injuries in 'active scene' shooting in San Jose, Calif., officials say

1 min

100views
100
15 shares, 100 points
LIVE: Multiple injuries in 'active scene' shooting in San Jose, Calif., officials say
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police are responding to an “active scene” shooting in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning.The shooting happened at the VTA rail yard, where light rail cars are stored.

Multiple people have been injured, VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress told KGO. She wasn’t able to confirm the number of those shot or the extent of their injuries.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting “left several people being treated,” but also didn’t elaborate.

Advertisements

San Jose Police Department tweeted the “shooter is down.”

The VTA building is not open to the public, so the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken in, Childress said.

“We ask for people’s prayers,” Childress said.

Police asked that “everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.”The incident started at 6:50 a.m. PT. A witness told our sister station KGO they heard gunshots.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies are planning to hold a briefing. We’ll be streaming the press conference live.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Author: KTRK

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in