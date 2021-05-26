Louise Redknapp 'knocked sideways' over discovering Jamie Redknapp’s baby news from family

A source told The Sun about the reported pregnancy, saying: “Jamie and Frida are absolutely delighted.

“They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

“The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week.

“Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again — less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

A representative of Jamie Redknapp’s has been contacted by Express.co.uk for comment.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed