Lunar eclipse pregnancy precautions: Can a pregnant woman sleep during an eclipse?

Can a pregnant woman sleep during an eclipse?

There is absolutely no scientific rationale behind the myth linking insomnia with lunar eclipses.

Aztecs believed a lunar eclipse was a consequence of a bite being taken out of the Moon.

This idea reportedly translated into the Mexican superstition that if a pregnant woman viewed an eclipse of the Moon, a bite would be taken out of her unborn child’s face.

And even Hindu text credits the eclipse to the head of the demon dubbed Rahu, who devoured the Moon or Sun.

