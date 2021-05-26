Newslanes Community

Lunar eclipse pregnancy precautions: Can a pregnant woman sleep during an eclipse?

The eclipse will unfold early on Wednesday, May 26, but will not be visible from the UK. Instead, the Moon will enter Earth’s shadow over the Americas, Pacific, Australia and parts of Southeast Asia. When this happens, the Full Moon will take on a red hue and become the beautiful Blood Moon.

Can a pregnant woman sleep during an eclipse?

There is absolutely no scientific rationale behind the myth linking insomnia with lunar eclipses.

Aztecs believed a lunar eclipse was a consequence of a bite being taken out of the Moon.

This idea reportedly translated into the Mexican superstition that if a pregnant woman viewed an eclipse of the Moon, a bite would be taken out of her unborn child’s face.

And even Hindu text credits the eclipse to the head of the demon dubbed Rahu, who devoured the Moon or Sun.

However, another popular myth urges expectant mothers to wear metal and red underwear.

Mexican superstitions say wearing a safety pin, or rather more worryingly, a knife close to her belly, in addition to red underwear, offers protection against their baby being born with a cleft palate.

But while the cause of a cleft palate remains a mystery, there has, of course, been no proven links to eclipses during pregnancy.

Indian astrologers also urge pregnant women to avoid using sharp utensils to slice fruit and vegetables.

They warn this can cause the unborn baby to develop another cleft organ.

Obstetricians gynaecologists believe some pregnant in Pakistan might be told warned to lie straight to prevent a baby from developing crooked joints.

However, Dr Shafia Bhutto told St. Louis Post Dispatch: “There is nothing that will happen to your unborn baby during an eclipse because they are in your uterus.”

And in in India, meanwhile, some expectant mothers are even urged to bathe before and after the eclipse and partake in other religious routines to ward off bad omens associated with the eclipse.

