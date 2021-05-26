Newslanes Community

M25 traffic latest: M25 queues for 10 MILES after lorry-car crash

Congestion has been reported extending to before Junction 25, at Enfield.

The accident took place with traffic going clockwise.

Thus far there are no reports of any casualties.

Highways England warns drivers to expect delays of 30 minutes.

They add: “The event is expected to clear between 21:15 and 21:30 on 26 May 2021.

“Normal traffic conditions are expected between 21:30 and 21:45 on 26 May 2021.”

The accident caused severe congestion between Junction 25 and Junction 27.

Highways England says road users should expect “delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic”.

Tonight the M25 will experience a number of closures due to ongoing roadworks.

The entry slip roads of Junction 11 and 20 going clockwise will be closed from 22:00 until 05:30.

Anti-clockwise entry slips for Junction 26 and 8 will also be shut during this time.  

More to follow…

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

