Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes in tears after Villarreal win Europa League on penalties

Bruno Fernandes could not hold back the tears after Manchester United’s heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final. The Red Devils were beaten 11-10 on spot-kicks after a thrilling shootout that never seemed like ending but it was David de Gea of all people who missed the decisive spot-kick that saw former Arsenal boss Unai Emery win the competition for the fourth time.

United took the penalties second and responded perfectly every time for ten successive spot-kicks.

Yet when it came down to the goalkeepers, Geronimo Rulli kept out the Spaniard’s strike after converting emphatically into the top corner himself.

After what has been a gruelling season, United fell just short of winning their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the final hurdle.

Fernandes had talked about using the Europa League as a launchpad for more trophies beyond this season.

