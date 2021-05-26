Newslanes Community

Man Utd transfer target Pau Torres had photograph with Liverpool stars

Torres has been named in Spain’s 24-man squad for Euro 2020, making the cut ahead of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Despite experiencing such a rapid rise in recent years, the Villarreal academy graduate has played down talk of making a big-money move.

“For now, I only think as a player dressed in yellow. I see my life linked to this club. For now, I have a contract here [until June 2024] and I do not see beyond this final or what may come this summer,” he admitted.

“God willing, I can be in the Euros. I only want the first title for my club, for my people, and then to represent Spain in a tournament as big as this.”

Guillem Balague is a European football specialist and host for the Pure Football podcast: https://playpodca.st/purefootball.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

