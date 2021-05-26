Newslanes Community

Marks & Spencer: M&S is closing 30 stores across the UK while 80 more will move or merge

Marks & Spencer: M&S is closing 30 stores across the UK while 80 more will move or merge
The company will open 17 new stores and expand main stores over the next two years.
Twitter users commented on the news. One wrote: “Clothing section of Marks has been nose diving for a while now. Old fogey clothes targeted at the youth.”

“They still stock the best Christmas Turkeys and the stuffing is also up there with the very best. Keep M&S open for the Turkeys,” one said.

Another said: “Come on folks, get shopping in your local M&S again. We don’t want to lose one of our dearest British High Street institutions.”

Another wrote: “£59.99 for a pair of navy blue plimsoles and they’re wondering why they’re losing money?”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
