Miitopia Switch Update Adds Nintendo Power-Up Band Support

Nintendo has rolled out the third update for Miitopia in less than a week, so what’s the reason this time? It better be good!
For once it’s not just stability or minor fixes, this update adds support for the Nintendo Power-Up Band, which doubles as an amiibo. According to the patch notes for Version 1.0.3, if you show the Power-Up Band to a Nintendo fan, you will get a character outfit.
The power-up band is an accessory you can acquire at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. Here’s a look at what happened before this update, courtesy of the YouTube channel StormwindGames:
Ver. 1.0.3 (Released May 25, 2021)
General
- Added support for the Power-Up Band (amiibo).
- If you show the Power-Up Band to the Nintendo Fan, you will get a character outfit.
You can view the two day-one updates in our previous post. Have you downloaded this update yet? Noticed anything else? Leave a comment down below.
