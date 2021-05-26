Miitopia Switch Update Adds Nintendo Power-Up Band Support

© Nintendo

Nintendo has rolled out the third update for Miitopia in less than a week, so what’s the reason this time? It better be good!

For once it’s not just stability or minor fixes, this update adds support for the Nintendo Power-Up Band, which doubles as an amiibo. According to the patch notes for Version 1.0.3, if you show the Power-Up Band to a Nintendo fan, you will get a character outfit.

The power-up band is an accessory you can acquire at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. Here’s a look at what happened before this update, courtesy of the YouTube channel StormwindGames:

Ver. 1.0.3 (Released May 25, 2021)

General

Added support for the Power-Up Band (amiibo). If you show the Power-Up Band to the Nintendo Fan, you will get a character outfit.



You can view the two day-one updates in our previous post. Have you downloaded this update yet? Noticed anything else? Leave a comment down below.

