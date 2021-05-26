Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Miitopia Switch Update Adds Nintendo Power-Up Band Support

1 min

63views
63
11 shares, 63 points
Power Up Band - Nintendo Life© Nintendo

Nintendo has rolled out the third update for Miitopia in less than a week, so what’s the reason this time? It better be good!

For once it’s not just stability or minor fixes, this update adds support for the Nintendo Power-Up Band, which doubles as an amiibo. According to the patch notes for Version 1.0.3, if you show the Power-Up Band to a Nintendo fan, you will get a character outfit.

The power-up band is an accessory you can acquire at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. Here’s a look at what happened before this update, courtesy of the YouTube channel StormwindGames:

Advertisements

Ver. 1.0.3 (Released May 25, 2021)

General

  • Added support for the Power-Up Band (amiibo).
    • If you show the Power-Up Band to the Nintendo Fan, you will get a character outfit.

You can view the two day-one updates in our previous post. Have you downloaded this update yet? Noticed anything else? Leave a comment down below.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

63
11 shares, 63 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in