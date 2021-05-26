Nick Knowles to return to DIY SOS despite Shreddies ad controversy

TV presenter Nick Knowles will return to his DIY SOS role following reports that it was under threat.

It came after his appearance in a Shreddies TV advert, which may have violated the corporation’s advertising rules.

He will resume filming in the coming months and be back on screens in 2022.

Advertisements

But he will miss out on one thing – the Children In Need charity special later this year.

At this time the advertisement campaign will still be running.

To get the Hull Live headlines to your inbox, click here, or to get the top GrimsbyLive stories straight to your inbox, click here.

(Image: BBC)

A joint statement said: “Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.”

A report in The Sun newspaper last week said his commercial deal threatened to violate the corporation’s rules.

Knowles, who has hosted the BBC home improvement show since 1999, featured in a 30-second Shreddies advert as a builder helping a family, while describing himself as “Nick ‘get it done’ Knowles”.

In his own statement, the host added: “I have always said that DIY SOS is more than just a presenting job for me, it’s part of me, it has my heart and working for the BBC for over 22 years is something I have never taken for granted.”

Advertisements





Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel

The controversy came after the BBC questioned whether the advert complied with their guidelines, and considered sacking him after presenting on the show since 1999.

The BBC’s editorial guidelines say: “Actors and artists who perform in BBC output should not appear in promotional work, including advertisements, in a way which mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC.”

The Children in Need special will feature a guest presenter.

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV