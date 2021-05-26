Phil Spencer shares ‘key’ questions to ask estate agents when selling a property

Another question you should ask is what their average time to sell a property is as well as asking how many similar homes they have sold in the last few months.

Phil added: “I think that is a key one because you want to be sure that your agent is experienced in selling your type of house, your area and your price bracket.”

The next question sellers should ask their estate agent is whether or not homes on the market are selling for their asking price or not.

The expert went on: “You want to know which property websites they advertise on, although the internet is increasingly the most important marketing tool, you’ll also want to know about the size of their mailing list and where else they advertise.