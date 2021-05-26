Newslanes Community

Phil Spencer shares ‘key’ questions to ask estate agents when selling a property

Phil Spencer shares ‘key’ questions to ask estate agents when selling a property
Phil Spencer, who presents various different property shows including Location, Location, Location, regularly shares his property tips and tricks online. Whether it be selling a property, buying or renting, the expert shares important advice on YouTube as well as other platforms like TikTok.
Another question you should ask is what their average time to sell a property is as well as asking how many similar homes they have sold in the last few months.

Phil added: “I think that is a key one because you want to be sure that your agent is experienced in selling your type of house, your area and your price bracket.”

The next question sellers should ask their estate agent is whether or not homes on the market are selling for their asking price or not.

The expert went on: “You want to know which property websites they advertise on, although the internet is increasingly the most important marketing tool, you’ll also want to know about the size of their mailing list and where else they advertise.

He continued: “I’d be wary of making a decision based purely on valuation, I see many properties that don’t sell purely because the asking price was set too high.

“As time goes by, the house doesn’t sell and new buyers assume there is a problem with it.

“In these instances, the house ends up being sold for less than it would have been if it was realistically priced in the first place.”

There are also many other questions that sellers should ask their estate agent before making a rushed decision on which one to choose.

Location, Location, Location continues tonight at 8pm on Channel 4

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
