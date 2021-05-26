PS Plus June 2021 PS5, PS4 games reveal date, time, Virtua Fighter, Star Wars, deals, MORE

Fans will be hoping for another strong line-up of free PS5 and PS4 games, after back-to-back blockbusters in 2021.
Fortunately, there’s not long to wait, because the free PS Plus games will be revealed at 4.30pm BST UK time on May 26.
That’s unless Sony breaks with tradition and reveals the games on a different date, perhaps during this week’s State of Play event.
The free PS5 and PS4 games will be available to download and play less than a week later, on June 1.
The next batch of PS Plus games will replace the May line-up, which includes Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep on PS4, as well as Wreckfest on PlayStation 5.
This is usually the part where I’d list some of the PS Plus predictions. However, a recent leak appears to have revealed the identity of the games ahead of schedule.
According to the latest reports, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown on PS4.
With the game receiving a June 1 release date, Virtua Fighter 5 joining PS Plus seems almost certain.
Finally, the PS5 version of Operation Tango is expected to complete the collection for June 2021.
Considering Operation Tango is an online co-op game, making it available on PS Plus would make sense.
“It takes two to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure. Pair up with a friend as Agent or Hacker—with only your voices to connect you—and work together to bring a hi-tech global menace to its knees,” reads the official description.
“Combine skill sets from different points of view to overcome challenges focused on communication, not difficulty. These missions cannot be completed alone.”
