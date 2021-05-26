PS5 State of Play: Horizon Forbidden West release date reveal and gameplay

The next big State of Play broadcast will take place on May 27 at 10pm BST for fans living in the UK.
It will be preceded by a State of Play pre-show, which offers a “uniquely crafted countdown towards the main State of Play event”.
According to Sony, the State of Play event will focus primarily on Horizon Forbidden West, so don’t expect any additional game reveals.
It will feature around 14 minutes of new gameplay, which is captured on PS5 consoles. Fans can expect a release date to be announced at its conclusion.
“During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal!” reads a Sony post.
“In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5.
“This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store.
“Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favoUrite moments and reactions.”
The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn takes place in a huge open world, and once again features Aloy in a leading role.
“Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats.
“Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.”
“The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders.
“Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why.
“It’s up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments