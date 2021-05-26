Roaccutane for acne: Should I go on Roaccutane? Does it work?

Roaccutane is used by about 30,000 people in the UK each year to effectively treat spots and acne, but it is known for a few nasty side effects. Acne can cause poor mental health and seriously impact your life – it’s more than just a few breakouts. Roaccutane is the route doctors offer in those cases, but some people suggest the side effects are too severe to risk it. Should I go on Roaccutane?

Isotretinoin capsules, also known by brand names Roaccutane and Rizuderm, are a very effective treatment for severe acne but can have serious side effects.

The medication must be prescribed and supervised by a specialist doctor and you’ll need to have a blood test before you start taking them, and several more on a regular basis during the treatment.

The pills will normally start to work after a week to 10 days of taking it and an impressive four in five people who use them have clear skin in just four months… but is it worth the side effects?

