Santander scam warning: Britons attacked via text, phone & email – ‘never click the link!'

Santander is used by millions of savers, but unfortunately, this gives a wide range of people for cybercriminals to target. While people may have come across scams in the past, it appears fraudsters are stepping up their efforts during the pandemic to prey on uncertainties. A particularly challenging issue at present has arisen with Britons receiving a barrage of text messages which claim to be from Santander.

People have been asked to press a key in order to retrieve a message from their bank, but are told to hold the line. This could be a way for scammers to connect individuals to a premium rate phone line and drain their money this way, rather than through a phishing effort. As a result, individuals are always encouraged to be on the lookout, and with scammers deploying a wide range of techniques, protecting oneself is key. Advertisements Britons are always urged to delete any unexpected text messages they receive, particularly those with links.

They should always check where a message comes from, for example the domain name of an email, which may be false. When thinking about phone calls, these should also be disconnected promptly. A person can also contact their bank by independently looking up contact details to confirm correspondence is legitimate. A number of people shared their close brushes with scams which claim to be from Santander. One said: “I got a scam one from ‘Santander’. No point in telling them the phone number it came from, as they rotate these. “I feel the phone provider should be responsible as they must be seeing these texts being sent in bulk across their network.”

Advertisements Another wrote: “I get loads daily from ‘Santander’ and ‘HSBC’ and I don’t even have an account with them so know it’s a scam. Common sense should prevail. Most people just delete this.” And a third stated: “So many scam calls texts and emails at the moment. “Email purportedly from Santander warning me to improve my online security to avoid scammers! I don’t have these accounts so easy to spot, but very convincing. Never click the link.” The founder of Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, recently tweeted about the issue of scams, following being targeted himself by a text claiming to be from HSBC. The financial journalist was quick to point out he did not have an HSBC account, but called for further action to be taken on the matter. He said: “If only we’d proper regulation and place funded to deal with UK’s biggest crime, which hits financial and mental health. “Rather than it effectively being an unpunished free for all.”

